Picks, predictions for Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech in ACC Tournament First Round

The No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the No. 11 Virginia Tech Hokies in the first round of the ACC tournament on Tuesday, March 7. The game will air on ACC Network at 7:00 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech odds in ACC Tournament First Round

Spread: Virginia Tech -7

Over/Under: 144

Moneyline: Virginia Tech -300, Notre Dame +250

Notre Dame (11-20, 3-17 ACC) had a disappointing regular season during which 23-year head coach Mike Brey announced his intention to retire at the end of the 2022-23 season. The Irish got it done in South Bend for Brey’s last home game, beating Pitt, but were crushed on the road by Clemson to close out the season. They rank 170th at KenPom and 104th in adjusted offensive efficiency.

Virginia Tech (18-13, 8-12 ACC) wrapped up their regular season with two big wins over Louisville and Florida State. The Hokies rank 77th overall at KenPom and 34th in adjusted offensive efficiency, averaging 74.4 points per game (119th in the nation). The Hokies beat Notre Dame in South Bend earlier this season, 93-87. They allow opponents an average of 69.1 points per game.

The Pick: Virginia Tech -7

If Virginia Tech can get going early and build up a lead in the first few minutes, they should be set. Notre Dame has struggled to come from behind all season, and with Va. Tech’s solid offense and previous win, I like the Hokies to cover.