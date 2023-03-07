How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Florida State in 2023 ACC Tournament

The ACC matchup between Georgia Tech and Florida State is set for 2:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 7 from Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro.

Georgia Tech (14-17, 6-14 ACC) is looking to survive and advance through the ACC tournament, with the Yellowjackets entering as winners of their last three games, which marks the second-longest winning streak in the conference.

It’s win or go home as they prepare for Florida State (9-22, 7-13 ACC), with the Seminoles having come out on top when these two last met in Tallahassee back in January. Despite Florida State having won by 11 in their lone matchup versus the Yellow Jackets in the regular season, Georgia Tech enters with momentum on their side as the Seminoles have lost six of their last seven overall.

ACC Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Florida State live stream

Game date: Tuesday, March 7

Game time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Location: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina

TV channel: ACC Network

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook: Georgia Tech -1, Over/Under 146.5

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Tuesday, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or ESPN app available for iOS, in the Google Play Store, Amazon App store and more. It will require a cable login with access to the ACC Network, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.