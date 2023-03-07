How to watch Louisville vs. Boston College in 2023 ACC Tournament First Round

The ACC Tournament First Round matchup between Louisville and Boston College is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 7 from Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro.

Louisville (4-27, 2-18 ACC) enters the ACC Tournament as the No. 15 seed and is set for a bout with 10th-seeded Boston College (15-16, 9-11 ACC). The Eagles have made strides under head coach Earl Grant, and after starting the season 8-11 overall they proceeded to win seven of their remaining 12 games to finish just two games under .500 in conference play.

These two conference foes met just once during the regular season, with Boston College capturing a 75-65 win back on January 25. Since joining the ACC back in the 2014-15 season, Louisville is just 3-6 in the ACC Tournament and has not advanced past the quarterfinal round.

How to watch Louisville vs. Boston College in ACC Tournament

Game date: Tuesday, March 7

Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina

TV channel: ACC Network

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook: Boston College -6, Over/Under 135.5

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Tuesday, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or ESPN app available for iOS, in the Google Play Store, Amazon App store and more. It will require a cable login with access to the ACC Network, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.