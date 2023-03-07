How to watch Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech in 2023 ACC Tournament First Round

The ACC Tournament First Round matchup between Norte Dame and Virginia Tech is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7 at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Notre Dame (11-20, 3-17 ACC) enters the tournament as the No. 14 seed, and will face off against No. 11 Virginia Tech (18-13, 8-12 ACC) in a matchup that features teams going in two different directions. After starting the season 5-0, the Fighting Irish have been in free fall, and went 2-12 over their final 14 regular season games. Things are beginning to look up for the Hokies, who put themselves in an early-season hole thanks to a seven-game losing streak in December and January before playing well in conference play and closing the regular season on a two-game winning streak to secure the 11 seed. Last year, the Hokies won the ACC Tournament as a No. 7 seed, becoming the lowest seed to win the tournament title.

The two teams met once this year, with the Hokies picking up a 93-87 win in South Bend. Virginia Tech forward Grant Basile had his best game of the year in the matchup, tallying 33 points and seven rebounds. The matchup was also a career game for Norte Dame forward Nate Laszewski, as he recorded 33 points on 12-of-17 shooting from the field.

How to watch Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech

Game date: Tuesday, March 7

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, N.C.

TV channel: ACC Network

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook: Notre Dame -6.5, Over/Under 144

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Tuesday, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or ESPN app available for iOS, in the Google Play Store, Amazon App store and more. It will require a cable login with access to the ACC Network, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.