Jalen Brunson, Jrue Holiday, D’Angelo Russell headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, March 7

We’ve got eight games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on TNT. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 7

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - probable

Jrue Holiday (neck) - questionable

If Holiday sits, Jevon Carter is likely to get the start with Grayson Allen likely also getting touches as the lead guard. Antetokounmpo should be in.

Wendell Carter Jr. (hip) - questionable

If Carter Jr. gets ruled out, Moritz Wagner is likely to get big minutes for the Magic.

Kyle Kuzma (knee) - questionable

Monte Morris (back) - questionable

If Kuzma sits, Daniel Gafford will get more minutes in the frontcourt. Morris could come back in after a brief absence, and he’d take some touches away from Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert if active.

Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles) - TBD

Isaiah Stewart (hip) - TBD

Jalen Duren (ankle) - TBD

Hamidou Diallo (ankle) - TBD

Killian Hayes (hand) - TBD

We’ll see who is in for Detroit on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Jalen Brunson (foot) - questionable

If Brunson is out for this game, Immanuel Quickley will get the start at point guard. Quentin Grimes could also see some additional touches for the Knicks.

Joel Embiid (injury management) - TBD

James Harden (injury management) - TBD

Tobias Harris (calf) - questionable

P.J. Tucker (back) - questionable

Harris and Tucker didn’t play Monday, so we’ll see if they’re able to suit up tonight. Embiid and Harden could be rested on the second night of a back-to-back.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Draymond Green (hand) - probable

Green aggravated this injury Sunday but he should be in for the Warriors as they hope to end their road struggles.

Lauri Markkanen (back) - available

The stretch forward is available for the Jazz, but he might not play a lot with the team trying to tank.

Maxi Kleber (hamstring) - questionable

Kleber was expected to return Sunday but had a late setback and was scratched. If he can’t play Tuesday, that means more minutes for Christian Wood and Davis Bertans.

Ja Morant (personal) - OUT, away from team indefintely

With Morant taking some time away from the team, Tyus Jones will likely start at point guard with Desmond Bane also getting some touches as the secondary playmaker.

Anthony Davis (foot) - probable

D’Angelo Russell (ankle) - questionable

Russell is set to return and if he does play, he’ll likely take minutes away from Austin Reaves. Reaves and Dennis Schroder have been playing well of late, so Russell could come off the bench and then also play in crunch time in his return.