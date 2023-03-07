Pick on the spread for Utah Tech-Stephen F Austin on March 1

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks are no stranger to the NCAA Tournament, but made all five of their NCAA Tournament appearances in the Southland Conference and are in search of a WAC Tournament title as they play against the Utah Tech Trailblazers in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Utah Tech Trailblazers vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (-3, 147.5)

The backbone of Stephen F. Austin’s playing style is generating turnovers as the team creates a turnover on 24% of possessions in games played away from home, which ranks second in the country.

While the Lumberjacks create a bunch of turnovers on defense, they also have a tough time taking care of the ball on offense, ranking 343rd in ball security, with a turnover on 21.1% of possessions.

Fortunately for Stephen F. Austin, Utah Tech is 339th in the nation in turnovers per possession on offense and generated an average of 2.6 turnovers per game fewer than Stephen F Austin.

Both teams also have plenty of players that can hit 3-pointers, headlined by Jacob Nicolds, who is tied for seventh among qualifying Division I players in 3-point shooting percentage at 50%.

While Utah Tech has the most accurate individual 3-point shooter, as a team Stephen F. Austin has the better percentage, as they rank 12th in the country overall in 3-point shooting percentage at 38.5%, but that elevated to 41.8% in games played away from home, which is second in the country.

It should be noted that Stephen F. Austin has been dealing with injuries to starters Nana Antwi-Boasiako and top scorer Sadaidriene Hall, but Hall’s absence in the team’s regular season finale loss to Utah Valley was likely to rest for the WAC Tournament.

Even if both Hall and Antwi-Boasiako both miss Tuesday’s game, which seems unlikely, Stephen F. Austin has the depth to overcome it, showing that in the lone regular season matchup these teams had.

When these teams played on January 12, Stephen F. Austin picked up an 85-72 road win with 10 different guys playing at least 10 minutes as the team forced Utah Tech into 25 turnovers on that night.

The Lumberjacks high pressure style defense is distance and hard to prepare for and in two lifetime matchups at the Division I level against the Lumberjacks, Utah Tech has lost by an average margin 21.5 points.

Even with Stephen F. Austin’s injury concerns, this is a matchup that is unfavorable for Utah Tech and unfortunately for the Trailblazers, what happens in this game played in Las Vegas will not stay in Las Vegas as this tournament decides who will represent the WAC in the NCAA Tournament.

The Play: Stephen F. Austin -3

