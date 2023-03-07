2023 Fantasy Golf Picks — THE PLAYERS Championship Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo provides his preview and makes his early 2023 PLAYERS Championship DraftKings picks in a his first look and research for this week’s PGA TOUR event.
PLAYERS Trends, Reserach, Notes + $500 Cash Giveaway
PLAYERS — Picks & Preview | $500 Giveaway | Info & Research | Stats/Tools
Get the Link to the RAKE FREE PME DraftKings Contest Here
PLAYERS DraftKings — Player Profiles | DK Picks | Own Projections
Subscribe To the PME — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Twitter | E-Mail
2023 THE PLAYERS Championship: Key Stats
Strokes Gained: Approach
Fairways Gained
Par 4s Gained
Bogey Avoidance
Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com
2023 THE PLAYERS Championship: DraftKings Notes
Field: 144 players
Cut: Top 65 and Ties after 36 Holes
Lineup Lock: Thursday, March 9
Roster: Six golfers
Salary cap: $50,000
2023 THE PLAYERS Championship: Past Winners
2022: Cameron Smith -13
2021: Justin Thomas -14
2019: Rory McIlroy -16
2018: Webb Simpson -18
2017: Si Woo Kim -10
2016: Jason Day -15
2015: Rickie Fowler -12
2014: Martin Kaymer -13
2013: Tiger Woods -13
2023 THE PLAYERS Championship: Course
Course: TPC Sawgrass
Yardage: 7,189
Par: 72
Greens: TifEagle bermudagrass overseeded with Poa Trivialis/velvet bentgrass
2023 THE PLAYERS Championship: DraftKings Picks
Elite Values
Jon Rahm $11,800
Max Homa $9,900
High-End Values
Collin Morikawa $9,500
Justin Thomas $9,400
Second-Level Values
Will Zalatoris $8,800
Tom Kim $8,100
Jason Day $8,000
Mid-Level Values
Chris Kirk $7,900
Si WOO Kim $7,600
Corey Conners $7,400
Ben Griffin $7,100
Scrub Values
Webb Simpson $6,800
Jhonattan Vegas $6,800
Justin Suh $6,600
Eric Cole $6,200
Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.
Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.
Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).
I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.