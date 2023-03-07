2023 Fantasy Golf Picks — THE PLAYERS Championship Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo provides his preview and makes his early 2023 PLAYERS Championship DraftKings picks in a his first look and research for this week’s PGA TOUR event.

PLAYERS — Picks & Preview | $500 Giveaway | Info & Research | Stats/Tools

Get the Link to the RAKE FREE PME DraftKings Contest Here

PLAYERS DraftKings — Player Profiles | DK Picks | Own Projections

Subscribe To the PME — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Twitter | E-Mail

2023 THE PLAYERS Championship: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Approach

Fairways Gained

Par 4s Gained

Bogey Avoidance

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2023 THE PLAYERS Championship: DraftKings Notes

Field: 144 players

Cut: Top 65 and Ties after 36 Holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, March 9

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2023 THE PLAYERS Championship: Past Winners

2022: Cameron Smith -13

2021: Justin Thomas -14

2019: Rory McIlroy -16

2018: Webb Simpson -18

2017: Si Woo Kim -10

2016: Jason Day -15

2015: Rickie Fowler -12

2014: Martin Kaymer -13

2013: Tiger Woods -13

2023 THE PLAYERS Championship: Course

Course: TPC Sawgrass

Yardage: 7,189

Par: 72

Greens: TifEagle bermudagrass overseeded with Poa Trivialis/velvet bentgrass

2023 THE PLAYERS Championship: DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Jon Rahm $11,800

Max Homa $9,900

High-End Values

Collin Morikawa $9,500

Justin Thomas $9,400

Second-Level Values

Will Zalatoris $8,800

Tom Kim $8,100

Jason Day $8,000

Mid-Level Values

Chris Kirk $7,900

Si WOO Kim $7,600

Corey Conners $7,400

Ben Griffin $7,100

Scrub Values

Webb Simpson $6,800

Jhonattan Vegas $6,800

Justin Suh $6,600

Eric Cole $6,200

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.