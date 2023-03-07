GoJo Podcast discusses Ja Morant situation, Anthony Richardson’s combine, more

It was an eventful weekend in sports and the GoJo Podcast hosted by Mike Golic Jr. had a lot to discuss. The main topic was Memphis Grizzlies PG Ja Morant and his leave from the team to get help after a slew of unfortunate situations. GoJo also talks Anthony Richardson’s insane NFL Combine over the weekend.

The Morant situation came more to the public light after he was accused of punching a 17-year-old. This was followed by an Instagram Live video that appeared to capture Morant inside a Denver nightclub after a loss to the Nuggets in which the point guard had a gun. Police were investigating the situation. After the video surfaced, the NBA began an investigation and swiftly, Morant was suspended for at least two games. He’s now away from the team indefinitely and will seek help.

Ja Morant went lookin for trouble.



let’s hope he figures this out and gets help before he actually finds it. pic.twitter.com/waObTc7tSV — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) March 6, 2023

A lot of talk around the industry is about the people surrounding Morant. While he’s clearly been influenced poorly, Morant has taken responsibility and apologized for his actions, ready to get better. He’s one of the NBA’s bright young stars and hopefully will rehabilitate his image and get back on the court sooner rather than later.

