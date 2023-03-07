 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

When is Selection Sunday this year for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament?

March Madness is right around the corner. We have everything you need to get ready for the 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

By Henry Palattella
Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks cuts down the net after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament National Championship game at Caesars Superdome on April 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo by Handout/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The NCAA Tournament will be revealed on Selection Sunday, which will take place on Sunday, Match 12, at 6 p.m. ET, and will air on CBS. Like usual, this year’s tournament will feature 68 teams in the nearly three-week long tournament.

Thirty-two teams will punch their ticket to the Tournament via automatic bids, while the rest will receive at-large bids from the NCAA Men’s Basketball Committee.

This year’s tournament will get started with the First Four games on March 14 and 15, with the first round starting the next day. Every game of this year’s tournament will be available on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. The Final Four will start on Saturday, April 1 at NRG Stadium in Houston, with the Championship game being played two days later on Monday, April 3.

Houston enters the tournament as the favorite to win it all at +550 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Alabama (+800), Kansas (+800), UCLA (+900) and Purdue (+1100) round out the top five.

More From DraftKings Nation