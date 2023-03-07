When is Selection Sunday this year for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament?

The NCAA Division 1 Women’s Basketball Tournament field will be revealed on Selection Sunday, which will take place at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, and can be seen on ESPN.

The tournament starts with the women’s First Four games, which will take place on Wednesday, March 15 and Thursday, March 16. The first round matchups will begin on Friday, March 17.

This is the second year the NCAA Women’s Tournament will feature 68 teams. Thirty-two teams will have secured automatic bids, with the rest receiving at-large designations determined by the selection committee.

All games will air on the ESPN family of networks, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ABC. This year’s National Championship (which will be held on April 2 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas) will be aired on ABC. It’ll be the first time the Women’s National Championship has been broadcast on ABC.

South Carolina enters the tournament as the overwhelming favorite to take home the title, as the 2022 champions are at -200 to win the championship at DraftKings Sportsbook. Indiana (+700), Stanford (+700), UConn (+900) and LSU (+2000) round out the top five.