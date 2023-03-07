Report: Aaron Rodgers in ‘conversations’ with Jets, open to possibility of playing in NY

Aaron Rodgers has not made any public decisions yet since emerging from his darkness retreat, but the longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback is reportedly in talks with the New York Jets. He has yet to make any commitments, but Pro Football Network’s Trey Wingo tweeted that Rodgers is “open to the idea” of playing in New York.

Per sources. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets had conversations today. While nothing is imminent Rodgers is open to the idea of going to NY — trey wingo (@wingoz) March 7, 2023

Rodgers’ predecessor, Brett Favre, also signed with the New York Jets after his years in Green Bay, but only stayed there for a year. Rodgers has also been linked to the Las Vegas Raiders and the Tennessee Titans in the NFL rumor mill, but nothing has been set in stone at this point.

The free agency signing period begins next week on March 15. The changes coming along with that may signal a decision for Rodgers on his next destination. The QB will turn 40 in the upcoming season, so whichever team trades for him will understand that they are not taking on a long-tern investment. He is signed through 2026 and there will be significant salary cap implications if the Packers are going to unload the occasionally disgruntled quarterback.