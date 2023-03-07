DraftKings Reignmakers UFC: What Users Need to Know About Takedown Premium Drop

Get in on Takedown before it’s taken down!

Reignmakers UFC has set its second premium drop: Takedown Fighter Game Cards. But, this set will only be available for a limited time.

The Takedown set is a curation of top-ranked, fast-rising, scheduled fighters, and these cards will provide a 3x Franchise Score multiplier. Also, the lowest tier featured in this set will be RARE!

But most importantly, Takedown Fighter Cards will unlock access to portfolio-gated contests that will pay out over $400K in VIP Fight Night Experiences!

The drop is scheduled for Monday, March 13, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET, and packs will only be available until March 26 — and while supplies last. There will also be a preferred access for certain holders starting at 12 p.m. on Monday, March 13 until 3:30 p.m.

There will be 12,994 packs available for purchase, and there will be two types of Takedown packs. Here are the details to know about Takedown Sweep and Takedown Slam Packs:

Reignmakers UFC Takedown Packs Takedown Slam Takedown Sweep Takedown Slam Takedown Sweep Cost per Pack $599.99 $99.99 Number of Cards per Pack Five (5) Cards Five (5) cards Potential Tiers Featured in Packs ELITE - REIGNMAKER Tiers RARE - ELITE Tiers Highest Guaranteed Card per Pack One (1) LEGENDARY or REIGNMAKER One (1) ELITE Number of Packs 2,734 10,260

How to Gain Preferred Access

Holders of ELITE+ Octagon Passes are eligible for preferred access to Takedown Slam Packs. One (1) per pass.

Holders of RARE+ Octagon Passes are eligible for preferred access to Takedown Sweep Packs. One (1) per pass, up to 150 maximum within the preferred access window.

Takedown Fight Night Contest Requirements

There will be three Takedown contests for each Fight Night moving forward. Each of these contests will be portfolio gated.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s required from a user’s portfolio for each contest through July 1, 2023:

Reignmakers UFC Takedown Contest Requirements (through July 1, 2023) TIER REQUIREMENT TIER REQUIREMENT RARE 8+ RARE Tier Takedown Fighter Game Cards or 1 REIGNMAKER Tier Takedown Fighter Game Card ELITE 8+ ELITE Tier Takedown Fighter Game Cards or 1 REIGNMAKER Tier Takedown Fighter Game Card LEGENDARY 8+ LEGENDARY Tier Takedown Fighter Game Cards or 1 REIGNMAKER Tier Takedown Fighter Game Card

The requirements for each tier will double for each of these contests on July 1, 2023 and for the remainder of the season.

