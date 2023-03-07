DraftKings College Basketball Millionaire Bracket Contest - Terms & Conditions

DRAFTKINGS COLLEGE BASKETBALL MILLIONAIRE BRACKET CONTEST

OFFICIAL RULES

IMPORTANT LEGAL NOTICE REGARDING DRAFTKINGS COLLEGE BASKETBALL MILLIONAIRE BRACKET CONTEST

IMPORTANT! PLEASE CAREFULLY READ THESE OFFICIAL RULES (THESE “RULES”) BEFORE ENTERING THE DRAFTKINGS COLLEGE BASKETBALL MILLIONAIRE BRACKET CONTEST. THESE RULES AFFECT YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS.

CONTEST SPONSOR: CROWN GAMING INC. (“SPONSOR”)

A. Rules and Eligibility

1. The DraftKings College Basketball Millionaire Bracket Contest (the “Contest”) is the sports betting tournament commencing at tipoff of the first game (excluding the play-in games) (“Tipoff”) of the 2023 NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament (the “Tournament”) exclusively for DraftKings customers who enter the Contest (each, a “Contestant” and collectively, “Contestants”). The Contest will be administered and scored according to these Rules.

2. By entering the Contest (as detailed in Section B, below) or participating in the Contest, you agree to be bound by, and subject to, these Rules, the DraftKings Sportsbook Terms of Use (available via https://sportsbook.draftkings.com) (the “Terms of Use”), and the DraftKings Privacy Policy (available at https://myaccount.draftkings.com/documents/privacy-notice?_ga=2.109568205.956475420.1677180160-765166451.1653071244&_gl=1*15nqjon*_ga*NzY1MTY2NDUxLjE2NTMwNzEyNDQ.*_ga_QG8WHJSQMJ*MTY3NzE4MDE1OS40OS4xLjE2NzcxODAxODcuMzIuMC4w) (the “Privacy Policy”). You agree and understand that Sponsor may disclose certain information that you share with Sponsor, pursuant to the Privacy Policy. In addition to other remedies provided in these Rules or in the Terms of Use, your failure to comply with these Rules or the Terms of Use may, among other things, result in disqualification from the Contest, removal from the Contest, and forfeiture of any Prize (as defined in Section D(2) below) as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

3. Sponsor reserves the right to amend these Rules, the Terms of Use, or the Privacy Policy at any time, and it is your responsibility to review these Rules, the Terms of Use, and the Privacy Policy for any changes. By entering the Contest or by participating in the Contest after we change these Rules, the Terms of Use, or the Privacy Policy, you accept all changes thereto. Any change in the structure of the Prize shall be made prior to Tipoff.

4. Sponsor reserves the right to change, modify, suspend, delay, or cancel this Contest at any time. In the event Sponsor cancels this Contest prior to Tipoff, you may be entitled to a refund.

5. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to exclude any individual(s) or remove any Contestant(s) from participation in the Contest, including, but not limited to, in instances in which Sponsor determines there are irregularities, fraudulent activities, or abuses occurring in connection with such individual’s or Contestant’s entry or selections.

6. To be eligible to enter and participate in the Contest, each Contestant must: (i) be the owner of the DraftKings Sportsbook account under which entry is being made (i.e., no proxy entries allowed); (ii) comply with these Rules; (iii) comply with the Terms of Use; (iv) be at least twenty one (21) years of age (or at least eighteen (18) years of age in the event the Contestant is participating within the State of New Hampshire or Wyoming) as of the date of Contest entry; (v) have a valid United States Social Security Number; (vi) not be self-excluded from online gaming; (vii) not be excluded from play on DraftKings Sportsbook; and (viii) be physically located in the state of Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, or Wyoming.

7. Sponsor reserves the right to include additional states other than Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, or Wyoming in the event such states approve Sponsor operating the Contest therein (“Additional States”). In such event, such Contestants shall be required to comply with these Rules, as well as any applicable state regulations.

8. By entering or participating in the Contest, Contestants: (i) agree to refrain from acting as a brand ambassador for, and from in any way promoting or endorsing for commercial purposes, any company other than Sponsor; (ii) consent to the release of certain personal information to Sponsor for purposes related to participation and eligibility for participation in the Contest; (iii) agree to execute documents as Sponsor may reasonably request and within the time frames communicated by Sponsor; (iv) agree to respond in a timely manner to Sponsor’s reasonable requests, including, but not limited to requests for information; (v) agree, at all times while participating in the Contest, to use their best efforts to uphold the good name, image, and reputation of Sponsor and to refrain from making any statements or engaging in conduct that could damage or bring into disrepute the name, image, and/or reputation of Sponsor; and (vi) agree, at all times while participating in the Contest, to conduct themselves in a professional manner and refrain from any conduct or activity that may bring a Contestant into disrepute or harm a Contestant’s name or reputation.

B. Entry into the Contest

1. To enter the Contest individuals must officially register through their DraftKings Sportsbook account, either at https://sportsbook.draftkings.com/pools or on the DraftKings mobile application. Individuals can enter the Contest through the Pools Lobby. The entry period will begin on March 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST and close one (1) minute before Tipoff (the end of the entry period is currently scheduled for March 16, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST). The Contest has an entry fee of One Hundred Dollars ($100). Contestants may make up to one hundred (100) entries into the Contest. Each of a Contestant’s entries will be treated independently from one another. There is no maximum number of Contestants who may enter the Contest.

C. Operation of the Contest

1. Contestants shall select the winner of every game in the Tournament by completing a bracket for the Contest through their DraftKings Sportsbook account. Contestants earn points by correctly selecting the winner of each game. Each incorrect selection is worth zero (0) points. Points received for correctly selecting the winner of a game are based on the round of the Tournament such game took place in accordance with the following table:

Due to state regulations, no teams from New York may be selected by anyone in the College Basketball Millionaire Bracket if a New York team qualifies for the bracket. In a situation where a New York team makes it to the bracket, you will be required to automatically choose their opponent for every round that team plays in. Under no circumstances may a Contestant select a team or modify a selection after Tipoff. Contestants must make their selections through the DraftKings Sportsbook website or mobile application. Selections cannot be submitted by email, phone, or in person. Selections in the Contest cannot be made by any individual other than the owner of the DraftKings Sportsbook account that entered the Contest (i.e., no proxy play allowed). At the time Contestants are making or modifying the selections, such Contestants must be located in the state of Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, or Wyoming, or an Additional State. Contestants understand and acknowledge that their selections, once placed and locked, shall be made public and displayed on a Contest board, which will record all selections made by each Contestant and used in conjunction with and operation of the Contest or in any other way deemed appropriate by Sponsor for the duration of the Contest, and in perpetuity as Sponsor deems fit. Contestants’ usernames will be posted to the public Contest board. The Contest board is not final and will not be used to determine a Contestant’s position in the Contest. In the event the Tournament is canceled prior to its planned conclusion, not run as originally scheduled, or the format of the tournament is changed, the Contest will be cancelled, the Prize will not be paid, and Sponsor will refund the entry fee(s) to all eligible Contestants.

D. Contest Winner and Prizes

The “Prize Pool” for the Contest consists of all Contestant entry fees, less Ten Dollars ($10) per entry (ten percent (10%) of each entry fee) for administrative fees. The amount of the Prize Pool for the Contest will depend on the number of Contestants who enter the Contest, provided that the Contest has a guaranteed Prize Pool of no less than ONE MILLION FOUR HUNDRED THOUSAND DOLLARS ($1,400,000).

2. Contestants are eligible, subject to these Rules, to win a portion of the Prize Pool (“Prize”) based on their finishing position in the Contest. Except as provided for in Section C(6), finishing position shall be determined by the total number of points a Contestant accumulates during the Contest, and the Contestant(s) with the most amount of points shall be determined, subject to these Rules, the winner of the Contest. The portion of the Prize Pool granted to each finishing position shall be based on the below table

3. The Contestant with the highest total number of points at the end of the Tournament wins the Contest. As part of every Contestant’s entry, they are asked to predict the final total points scored in the championship game of the Tournament. The closest predicted score to the final total points scored in the championship game of the Tournament will be used to break any ties between Contestants who finish the Contest with the exact same number of points. In the event multiple Contestants finish with the same number of total points and the same total point prediction for the championship game of the Tournament, such Contestants shall evenly split the portion of the Prize Pool associated with the tied finishing positions. As an example only, in the event two (2) Contestants tie with the most amount of points and submit the same number of predicted points for the Cchampionship game of the Tournament, each of the two (2) Contestants will receive 37.50% of the Prize Pool (1st Place Prize + 2nd Place Prize divided by 2).

4. In order to claim a Prize, the Prize winner must execute all documents as Sponsor may reasonably request and respond in a timely manner to Sponsor’s reasonable requests to facilitate Prize fulfilment. In the event a Prize winner is not able to meet or violates these Rules or the Terms of Use, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, such Prize winner may not be entitled to the Prize, or any other prize, compensation, or monetary value whatsoever, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor will have no further obligation to that Prize winner.

5. The Prize winners may be taxed or levied on the fair market value of their Prize depending on applicable law, and all such tax, levy, or similar fee liability is the responsibility of the Prize winners and shall be borne exclusively by the Prize winner.

E. Miscellaneous Terms and Conditions

1. The Terms of Use shall apply to the Contest and these Rules and are hereby incorporated herein by reference. These Rules are intended to be a supplement to the Terms of Use and should not be determined to be a substitute or replacement for, or otherwise render inapplicable, the Terms of Use. To the extent that any provision of these Rules conflicts with any provision in the Terms of Use, the provision contained in these Rules shall apply, and the provision contained in these Rules shall be deemed to supersede the conflicting provision contained in the Terms of Use unless otherwise stated herein. Other than a provision in these Rules that explicitly conflicts with a provision in the Terms of Use, in no way shall these Rules be deemed to replace or nullify any provision contained in the Terms of Use. For the avoidance of doubt, the limitation of liability contained in the Terms of Use shall be deemed to apply to your participation in the Contest.

2. The Privacy Policy shall apply to the Contest and to these Rules and is hereby incorporated herein by reference. These Rules are intended to be a supplement to the Privacy Policy and should not be determined to be a substitute or replacement for, or otherwise render inapplicable, the Privacy Policy. To the extent that any provision in these Rules conflicts with any provision in the Privacy Policy, the provision contained in these Rules shall apply, and the provision contained in these Rules shall be deemed to supersede the conflicting provision contained in the Privacy Policy unless otherwise stated herein. Other than a provision in these Rules that explicitly conflicts with a provision in the Privacy Policy, in no way shall these Rules be deemed to replace or nullify any provision contained in the Privacy Policy. A Contestant’s information will be used subject to the Privacy Policy and these Rules. Contestants understand and acknowledge that their selections for the Contest, once locked, shall be made public and displayed on the Contest board and may be used by Sponsor in any other way deemed appropriate by Sponsor for the duration of the Contest, and in perpetuity as Sponsor deems fit.

3. By entering the Contest, each Contestant agrees to receive communications from Sponsor, subject to opting out when the Contestant so desires and in a manner prescribed by Sponsor.

4. To the extent permitted by applicable law, by entering or participating in the Contest, each Contestant hereby agrees and consents, without further authorization, compensation, or remuneration of any kind, to the editing, modification, replication, publication, and/or other use of the Contestant’s name, likeness, photographs, videos, voice, entries, selections, and the like, in any medium, whether now known or hereafter developed, including without limitation, any and all advertising, promotions, and other publicity conducted by Sponsor, whether in connection with the administration of the Contest or the development, production, distribution, commercialization, promotion, and/or exploitation of Sponsor or the Contest. Each Contestant further assigns any and all rights he or she may have over his or her entry(ies) or selections to Sponsor without further authorization, compensation, or remuneration of any kind.

5. All references to time of day contained herein refer to the Eastern Time Zone.

6. In the event of a Force Majeure Event (as defined below), Sponsor may reschedule, delay, postpone, alter, or modify the Contest, or may cancel the Contest altogether. As used herein, “Force Majeure Event” shall mean the interruption of or material interference with Sponsor’s ability to hold the Contest or to grant the Prize by any cause or occurrence not within Sponsor’s reasonable control, including, but not limited to, fire, flood, epidemic, pandemic, earthquake, explosion, hurricane, terrorist threat or activity, public health emergency (e.g., COVID-19), act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil disturbance, war (declared or undeclared), or any federal, state or local government law, order, or regulation, or order of any court.

7. Employees of Sponsor or its affiliates may not participate in the Contest. Entries to the Contest cannot be transferred or cancelled by the Contestant. Sponsor is not responsible for any website performance issue, including, but not limited to those that result in a delay or prevention of participation in the Contest or a selection for the Contest.

The best interests of the Contest and fairness are top priorities in decision-making. Unusual circumstances occasionally dictate that common-sense decisions in the interest of fairness take priority over technical rules. Sponsor reserves the right to make reasonable exceptions to these Rules where circumstances so require or warrant. Sponsor shall have discretion to interpret and enforce these Rules, and such interpretation and decisions related thereto are final.