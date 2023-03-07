Florida QB Anthony Richardson raises draft stock with record-setting NFL Combine performance

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is among the top four quarterbacks in the 2023 draft class. He was overshadowed in the collegiate conversation alongside Bryce Young, CJ Stroud and Will Levis, but he is no longer being overlooked. Richardson had the best performance among the quarterbacks at the 2023 NFL Combine, and it likely raised his draft stock.

He led all quarterbacks with a 4.43 40-yard dash and set records for the position with his 40.5 vertical and 10 ft. 9-inch broad jump. Richardson also reportedly was the best quarterback interview over the last two seasons. While being a fringe first round talent and the fourth quarterback in the class, there is now serious speculation that Richardson could hear his name called first on draft night.

Rumor: QB Anthony Richardson might be the 1st overall pick in the 2023 Draft, per @RichEisenShow



Eisen: "A rumor I've heard (in Indy) is don't discount Richardson going first overall."



NFL exec recently said: "He's a blend of Allen, Cam and Fields."

Richardson only started one season for Florida. He spent his second season playing alongside Emory Jones and was used sparingly. Richardson threw for 2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2022. He added 103 carries for 654 yards and nine more scores on the ground. The Gators finished 6-7 on the season, so despite the talent that Richardson has, it didn’t translate to wins for his team last year. A result of the team’s overall performance saw his being mock-drafted as low as 24th in the first round as of last December.

A preview of the big mover in today's #GrindingTheMocks data release!

Richardson is being touted as a top draft choice despite how his final season went, which is due to his Combine performance. It feels like it is getting out of hand, though, as some analysts think he is the most impressive athletic quarterback in Combine history. Considering him a blend of Josh Allen, Cam Newton and Justin Fields set the bar for expectations extraordinarily high. Richardson is coming out of the Combine already being mocked as a top-five pick. We will find out the NFL fate of Richardson and the other draft prospects starting on April 27 in Kansas City, Missouri.