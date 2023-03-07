Jon Bernthal returning for ‘The Punisher’ role for ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been asking for it, and it appears wishes have been granted. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jon Bernthal will return as MCU’s Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, for the upcoming Disney + series, Daredevil: Born Again.

While Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will return to reprise their roles as Daredevil and his arch-nemesis, Kingpin, THR notes Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson are not expected to return as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson. The plan is for Born Again to clock in at about 18 episodes and will start shooting this month.

The Berthal iteration of The Punisher first appeared in the Daredevil Netflix series before the spin-off Punisher series that would run for two seasons.