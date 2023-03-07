Derek Carr, Geno Smith contracts plus WR prospects on latest episode of Ross Tucker podcast

The NFL offseason is in full swing and the new league year is on the horizon. We have already seen some free agency deals go down and we have passed the deadline for franchise tags to be placed. Ross Tucker and Greg Cosell discuss the deals that quarterbacks Derek Carr and Geno Smith agreed to and more on this week’s edition of the Ross Tucker Podcast.

Carr fell out of favor with the Las Vegas Raiders down the stretch of the 2022 season. Despite having a mathematical shot at still making the playoffs, the Raiders decided to go with Jarrett Stidham in the final two games of the season, effectively benching Carr. The veteran quarterback signed with the Saints and is an instant improvement over both Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston, who led the team a year ago.

Tucker and Cosell discuss the reinstatement of Calvin Ridley and his joining the Jacksonville Jaguars. If the wide receiver, who was suspended for a year while gambling when away from the Atlanta Falcons, is able to pick up where he left off, the Jaguars should take yet another step forward and be a legitimate threat in the AFC next year.

Tucker and Cosell also touch on the recent NFL Combine. They discuss the performances of certain wide receivers and then talk about Boston College’s Zay Flowers specifically. The Combine can only reveal so much and Cosell discusses the versatility of Flowers and his potential impact at the next level.

