Kendrick Lamar and Foo Fighters to headline the 15th anniversary of Outside Lands

Just in case you haven’t solidified your summer plans yet, Outside Lands just announced their 2023 lineup. Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers, and more will be heading to Golden Gate Park from Aug. 11 to 13.

Other musical acts include acts such as Ethel Cain, Noah Kahan, J.I.D, Lil Yachty, Father John Misty, Cigarettes After Sex, Orville Peck, Willow, Beabadoobee, Cuco, and Diesel (Shaq!)

“When we started Outside Lands back in 2008, we had a vision to create a unique festival experience that had never been done before,” says Allen Scott, co-founder of Outside Lands and president of concerts and festivals at Berkeley’s Another Planet Entertainment. “Fifteen years later, Outside Lands continues to be a bright spot for the city of San Francisco and pushes boundaries in music, food, drink, art and cannabis programming, as well as providing space for environmental and social initiatives.

“The festival celebrates everything we love about the Bay Area’s rich cultural history. We’re proud of the positive financial impact the festival has on San Francisco, injecting more than $1 billion into the S.F. economy since its inception.”

Three-day passes start at $449 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 8 at SFOutsideLands.com. If you need some relief, there is a layaway plan available. Check out the full lineup below.