Indian Wells Open Men’s Tournament Preview on DraftKings Sportsbook

All eyes turn to Indian Wells, California this week as the BNP Paribas Open (also known as the Indian Wells Open) takes center stage. In this article, I will preview the tournament and break down various odds, popular futures and more!

Check out the matching article for the women’s tournament here.

Without further ado, let’s get into it!

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DK Sportsbook app.

Indian Wells Preview

The stars are out in California this week, as the BNP Paribas Open will feature 13 of the current top-15 ATP players. Only Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will be absent in Indian Wells. Daniil Medvedev unsurprisingly is the clear favorite to win this event, currently holding +300 odds to claim the trophy on DraftKings Sportsbook. Medvedev boasts a 14-2 hardcourt record in 2023 and gained a whopping 455 points over the last week. Checking in behind him with the next-best odds is world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, who is 8-1 on hardcourt surfaces this year. Someone to keep an eye on could be Alex De Minaur at +3500, who enters this tournament in terrific form and jumped up four spots to No. 18 in the world over the last week.

Pre-Tournament Odds

Here are the full DraftKings Sportsbook pre-tournament odds to win the men’s Indian Wells title as of Tuesday, March 7:

DraftKings users can get in on the action by betting on DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DK Sportsbook app.

Most-Bet Futures

Here are the five most popular futures bets for the men’s Indian Wells tournament:

Stay tuned for a recap of this tournament on Monday, March 20!

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.