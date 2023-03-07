Indian Wells Open Women’s Tournament Preview on DraftKings Sportsbook

All eyes turn to Indian Wells, California this week as the BNP Paribas Open (also known as the Indian Wells Open) takes center stage. In this article, I will preview the tournament and break down various odds, popular futures and more!

Without further ado, let’s get into it!

Indian Wells Preview

There’s a clear favorite in this tournament, which has been the case for virtually every tournament that Iga Swiatek appears in.

Swiatek is simply on another level compared to the rest of the women’s field. She holds a ridiculous 4,400-point lead over Aryna Sabalenka as the No. 1 player in the world, and checks in with +150 odds to win the BNP Paribas Open on DraftKings Sportsbook. As expected, Sabalenka has the next-best odds at +800, and no one else is under +1000. Someone to keep an eye on could be Barbora Krejcikova, who just defeated Swiatek in the Dubai final on February 25.

Pre-Tournament Odds

Here are the full DraftKings Sportsbook pre-tournament odds to win the women’s Indian Wells title as of Tuesday, March 7:

Most-Bet Futures

Here are the five most popular futures bets for the women’s Indian Wells tournament:

