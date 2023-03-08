Full preview for Southland Championship game between Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Northwestern State

The championship for the Southland Conference Tournament sees the No. 2 Northwestern State Demons vs. the No. 1 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders in the final game on Wednesday, March 8 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN2, and the winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

No. 2 Northwestern State (22-10, 13-5 Southland), 200 NET, 212 KenPom

As a top-two seed, the Demons received a bye to the semifinals as part of the Southland Conference’s ladder format. In the semifinal game, they beat No. 7 New Orleans in a tight game, finishing 74-70. The Demons have already lost to Texas A&M-CC twice in the regular season, marking two of just five losses in conference play. The Demons are led by guard Demarcus Sharp, who puts up 19.1 points per game.

No. 1 Texas A&M-CC (22-10, 14-4 Southland), 180 NET, 173 KenPom

The Islanders also received a bye to the semifinals in the conference tournament, where they overcame No. 8 McNeese State 80-63. The Islanders won 10 of their last 11 games to finish out the regular season as the top seed. They are led in scoring by Trevian Tennyson with 15.8 points per game.

How to watch the Southland Tournament Championship Game

When: Wednesday, March 8 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: ESPN+, ESPN app

Odds for Southland Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Point spread: A&M-CC -3

Point total: 145

Moneyline: A&M-CC -150, NW State +130

Pre-tournament odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook

A&M-CC: +110

NW State: +170