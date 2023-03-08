Full preview for Big Sky Championship game between Northern Arizona vs. Montana State

The championship for the Big Sky Conference Tournament sees the No. 2 Montana State Bobcats vs. the No. 9 Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in the final game on Wednesday, March 8 at 11:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN2, and the winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

No. 2 Montana State (24-9, 15-3 Big Sky), 103 NET, 110 KenPom

Montana State is fresh off a double-overtime win in their semifinal over No. 3 Weber State after beating No. 8 Northern Colorado in the quarterfinal. The Bobcats went on a five-game winning streak to end their regular season, and have beaten Northern Arizona twice already this season, 69-68 and 69-54. They rank 66th in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom and are led on offense by RaeQuan Battle, who scores 17.2 points per game.

No. 9 Northern Arizona (12-22, 5-13 Big Sky), 228 NET, 211 KenPom

The Northern Arizona Bobcats had a statement win over Montana in the semifinals after pulling off a major upset over No. 1 Eastern Washington in the quarterfinals and defeating Idaho in the first round. Despite an abysmal regular season record, the Lumberjacks are headed to the Big Sky Championship game. They had +3500 odds to win the championship when the tournament started, and have defied those odds game after game. The Lumberjacks are led by Jalen Cone with 17.7 points per game.

How to watch the Big Sky Tournament Championship Game

When: Wednesday, March 8 at 11:00 p.m. ET

Where: Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: ESPN+, ESPN app

Odds for Big Sky Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Point spread: Montana State -7.5

Point total: 135

Moneyline: Montana State -340, Northern Arizona +280

Pre-tournament odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook

Montana State: +140

Northern Arizona: +3500