Full schedule for 2023 World Baseball Classic on Thursday, March 9

The 2023 World Baseball Classic began on Tuesday. The schedule for Thursday, March 9 consists of four games. Group A will still be in action as Cuba plays a doubleheader. They will face Italy in the first game and Panama in the second. Thursday also marks the first appearance in the tournament for any team outside of Group A. China opens the WBC with a double header playing Japan and the Czech Republic, who are making their WBC debut.
Team Japan is the team to watch on Thursday. They entered the tournament with the third-best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win it installed at +300. Cuba could pick up two important wins and entered with the eighth-best odds to win the WBC at +2500.
2023 World Baseball Classic schedule: Thursday, March 9
China vs. Japan
Start time: 5 a.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports app
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Odds: TBD
Italy vs. Cuba
Start time: 6 a.m. ET
Live stream: Tubi
Location: Taichung, Taiwan
Odds: TBD
Czech Republic vs. China
Start time: 10 p.m. ET
Live stream: Tubi
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Odds: TBD
Cuba vs. Panama
Start time: 11:30 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports app
Location: Taichung, Taiwan
Odds: TBD