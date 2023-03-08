Full schedule for 2023 World Baseball Classic on Thursday, March 9

The 2023 World Baseball Classic began on Tuesday. The schedule for Thursday, March 9 consists of four games. Group A will still be in action as Cuba plays a doubleheader. They will face Italy in the first game and Panama in the second. Thursday also marks the first appearance in the tournament for any team outside of Group A. China opens the WBC with a double header playing Japan and the Czech Republic, who are making their WBC debut.

Team Japan is the team to watch on Thursday. They entered the tournament with the third-best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win it installed at +300. Cuba could pick up two important wins and entered with the eighth-best odds to win the WBC at +2500.

2023 World Baseball Classic schedule: Thursday, March 9

China vs. Japan

Start time: 5 a.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports app

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Odds: TBD

Italy vs. Cuba

Start time: 6 a.m. ET

Live stream: Tubi

Location: Taichung, Taiwan

Odds: TBD

Czech Republic vs. China

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: Tubi

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Odds: TBD

Cuba vs. Panama

Start time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports app

Location: Taichung, Taiwan

Odds: TBD