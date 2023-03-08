Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, March 8

With just seven games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, finding the best player props can be challenging. Here’s our favorite props for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kevin Durant over 25.5 points vs. Thunder (-135)

Durant gets to face his former team in his home debut with the Suns. The superstar has slowly been working back to his usual playing time, hitting 40 minutes in the most recent game against the Mavericks. The Thunder are on the second night of a back-to-back so there’s some risk with blowout potential. However, Durant should put on a show for the home fans and go over this line.

Kawhi Leonard over 6.5 rebounds vs. Raptors (+105)

Leonard got seven rebounds in the first meeting against Toronto this season, and has gone over this line in four of the last seven games. He snagged 10 boards in LA’s most recent win over the Grizzlies and should be well-rested with an extra day off. Back the star forward to get at least seven rebounds tonight against his former team.

Jaylen Brown over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Trail Blazers (+105)

The Celtics forward has only topped this line twice in his last six games, but three of his unders have come with two made triples in each game. Brown has been heating up for Boston lately, averaging 28.0 points per game and converting on 38.2% of his shots from deep. The Blazers rank 23rd in opponent three-point percentage this year, so Brown has a good chance to top this mark Wednesday.