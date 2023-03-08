NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, March 8

We’ve got seven games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, which makes DFS value plays a bit harder to find. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Eric Gordon, Los Angeles Clippers, $4,600

With Norman Powell still sidelined, Gordon has taken on a bigger role in LA’s offense. He’s had three straight games with at least 20 DKFP and gets a favorable matchup against the Raptors tonight. Look for Gordon to continue delivering strong value at a reasonable price point.

Hunter has played 30+ minutes in each of the last four games, and he has 22+ DFKP per game to show for it. The Hawks get a decent matchup with the Wizards on the second night of a back-to-back, so Hunter should once again see solid playing time. He had 14 points, three rebounds and two blocks in the last meeting against Washington, accounting for 22.8 DKFP. At this price, he’s a good value add.

Cam Reddish, Portland Trail Blazers, $4,700

It appears Reddish is finally in a place where he can properly develop. He’s getting huge playing time, hitting 33+ minutes in each of the last three games. He’s hit 30+ DFKP in those three contests as well. The Celtics do present a challenge defensively, but Reddish’s recent fantasy performances are worth backing in Wednesday’s lineup.