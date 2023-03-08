Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Wizards on Wednesday

The Atlanta Hawks (32-33) will visit the Washington Wizards (31-34) in a division matchup that has play-in seeding implications. The Hawks have lost two in a row entering this contest, while the Wizards are on the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Pistons Tuesday.

The Hawks are intact on the injury front. Kyle Kuzma played through a knee issue Tuesday while Monte Morris was ruled out. Both are likely to be questionable for this game. Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis could be rested due to injury management.

The Hawks are 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 236.5.

Hawks vs. Wizards, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Wizards +3.5

The Hawks don’t fare well away from home, going 15-18-1 ATS as the road team and 3-7 ATS as a road favorite. Meanwhile, the Wizards are 8-4 ATS with no rest and 9-7 ATS when they have a rest disadvantage. If Kuzma, Beal and Porzingis all sit then the calculus will change but for now we’ll take Washington to cover in this game.

Over/Under: Over 236.5

The last meeting between these teams finished at 235, but Washington could have some additional fatigue on the second night of a back-to-back and that will take a toll defensively. The Hawks rank sixth in points per game over the last five, while the Wizards are a league-average unit in that same category. Atlanta has gone over the total in four of its last six, while Washington has hit the over in four of the last five. Assuming the Wizards play all their key guys, the over is a strong option Wednesday.