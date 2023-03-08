Pick against the spread, over/under for Trail Blazers vs. Celtics on Wednesday

The Portland Trail Blazers (31-34) will head to the East coast to take on the Boston Celtics (45-21) in a matchup of two teams trending in opposite directions. The Trail Blazers have won two in a row, while the Celtics have dropped their last three games and are now 2.5 games behind Milwaukee for the top seed in the conference.

Anfernee Simons remains out for Portland, while Jusuf Nurkic is questionable as he recovers from calf injury. Jayson Tatum and Al Horford return for Boston after missing the last game, while Payton Pritchard is questionable.

The Celtics are 10-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 230.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Blazers +10

The Celtics are in a slump at the moment, and haven’t been as dominant covering the spread as one might expect. Boston is 31-30 ATS as a favorite, and 18-16 ATS as a home favorite. Meanwhile, Portland is catching some fire and is 16-17 ATS as the road team. Given how the teams are currently trending, a double-digit spread is laughable. Take the Blazers to cover this line.

Over/Under: Under 230.5

The Blazers have gone under the total in four of their last five games, while Boston is 3-3 on the under in the last six. Over the last five games, these teams 21st and 19th respectively in points per game. Although both rank in the bottom 10 in points per game allowed in that same span, we’ll back the under on this slightly higher total tonight.