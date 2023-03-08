Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Heat on Wednesday

The Cleveland Cavaliers (41-26) will square off against the Miami Heat (35-31) with both teams looking to keep their winning ways going. The Cavaliers and Heat each have two-game win streaks entering this Wednesday showdown.

Cleveland is intact on the injury front. Kevin Love is questionable for Miami with a ribs injury.

The Cavaliers are 2-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 215.

Cavaliers vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat +2

The teams have split their season series so far 1-1, but the first meeting didn’t have Jimmy Butler or Tyler Herro in the lineup for Miami. The Heat won the second meeting 100-97 and despite having a 9-22-2 ATS record as the home team, they should keep this one competitive tonight. The Cavaliers are 9-8-2 ATS as an away favorite but 13-17-2 ATS as the away team in general.

Over/Under: Under 215

Both season meetings have gone under this total, and these are two of the best defensive teams in the league. Even with a lower number, the under is the play here.