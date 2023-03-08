 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Heat on Wednesday

We go over some of the best betting options for Wednesday’s matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Miami Heat v Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers tries to shoot over Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat during the last seconds of the game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on January 31, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Heat defeated the Cavaliers 100-97.
Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers (41-26) will square off against the Miami Heat (35-31) with both teams looking to keep their winning ways going. The Cavaliers and Heat each have two-game win streaks entering this Wednesday showdown.

Cleveland is intact on the injury front. Kevin Love is questionable for Miami with a ribs injury.

The Cavaliers are 2-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 215.

Cavaliers vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat +2

The teams have split their season series so far 1-1, but the first meeting didn’t have Jimmy Butler or Tyler Herro in the lineup for Miami. The Heat won the second meeting 100-97 and despite having a 9-22-2 ATS record as the home team, they should keep this one competitive tonight. The Cavaliers are 9-8-2 ATS as an away favorite but 13-17-2 ATS as the away team in general.

Over/Under: Under 215

Both season meetings have gone under this total, and these are two of the best defensive teams in the league. Even with a lower number, the under is the play here.

More From DraftKings Nation