Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Nuggets on Wednesday

The Chicago Bulls (29-36) begin a brief road trip by taking on the Denver Nuggets (46-19) on Wednesday. Tipoff from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado is set for 9 p.m. ET. The game will not air nationally.

Chicago doesn’t have too many injuries heading into this game. Point guard Lonzo Ball is obviously out, as he won’t be playing this season. Small forward Javonte Green is the other inclusion on the injury report, as he has been ruled out with a knee injury and currently doesn't have a timetable for return to action.

Denver has already ruled out Collin Gillespie (lower leg) and Zeke Nnaji (shoulder). Vlatko Cancar is day-to-day and questionable for Wednesday with a wrist issue. Michael Porter Jr. is probable for Wednesday’s game with all illness.

Denver is the 9-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total for this game is set at 225. The Nuggets are the moneyline favorites with -365 odds, and the Bulls are installed as the +300 underdogs.

Bulls vs. Nuggets, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -9

Denver is starting to hit its stride. The Nuggets have won four straight and eight of their last nine games. In this most recent win streak, the Nuggets have won by an average of 13 points. The Bulls have dropped three of their last five games and are inconsistent. They continue to try and find their identity, but injuries have largely derailed their season. Denver should be able to continue its momentum and cover.

Over/Under: Over 225

Chicago has given up 125 points in back-to-back games. Despite how poorly the Bulls have played recently, the Nuggets have been dominating. They have scored at least 118 points in four of their last seven games. The over should hit in this game.