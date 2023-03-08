Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Clippers on Wednesday

The Toronto Raptors (32-34) will continue their road trip on Wednesday, March 8 taking on the Los Angeles Clippers (34-33). Tipoff from Crypto.com Arena is set for 10 p.m. ET, and the game will air nationally on ESPN.

There is a fairly light injury report for this matchup. The Raptors will be without Otto Porter Jr., who has been ruled out for the season and Dalano Banton is considered day-to-day. The Clippers will be without Normal Powell due to a shoulder injury, but that is the team’s only announced injury.

Los Angeles is the 2.5-point home favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 229.5. The Clippers are the -140 moneyline favorites, while the Raptors are installed as the +120 underdog.

Raptors vs. Clippers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -2.5

Los Angeles has had a tough run of it recently and can’t seem to figure out how to get Paul George and Kawhi Leonard to bring home more wins. The Clippers are coming into this game off a win but are still 1-5 in their last six games. Toronto isn’t faring much better, going 2-3 over its last five. This should be a close game, but I think Los Angeles covers at home.

Over/Under: Over 229.5

The Raptors haven’t consistently helped overs hit when it comes to point totals. They have scored 116 points or fewer in each of their last seven games. Even if they aren’t coming away with wins, at least the Clippers are lighting up the scoreboard. They have scored at least 127 points in back-to-back games and are recently removed from the second-highest-scoring game of all time that went to two overtimes. I think we see the over hit here.