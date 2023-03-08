What is the Rotten Tomatoes score for ‘Scream 6’?

Scream 6 is the latest release in the slasher franchise, hitting theaters on March 10. We returned to Woodsboro in 2022 with Scream 5 (aptly titled Scream). We’ve got a new cast of characters and a few more killers to throw on the pile. There will certainly be screenings ahead of the release on Thursday night, which should give us a sense of how the movie will be reviewed and perceived. Here we’ll keep track of how the Rotten Tomatoes score is looking and what the audience score after release.

Scream 6 Rotten Tomatoes score

80%

Note: Score is updated as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 8

The official opening of the movie premier on Tuesday night before it hits theaters on Thursday night. We’ve had most of the advance screenings for the film, and the movie is getting pretty great reception from reviews so far at nearly 80%. For some context, the previous film is at a 76% on rotten tomatoes currently and received an audience score of 82%. The original 1996 film Scream has a 80% rotten tomatoes score and a 79% audience score almost 30 years later.

Not to get ahead of ourselves, but if this continues to track, chances are we’ll see a third movie in the Radio Silence era, making it a trilogy. This was always the plan but one has to think the studio and directors/writers try to keep this going a bit more. Might we see a fourth movie at some point? The 30th anniversary of Scream (1996) isn’t too far off. We’d likely see a third movie come out sooner rather than later; the space between Scream (2022) and Scream 6 was very close to a year.