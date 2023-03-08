Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Picks, aggregate score, how to watch Champions League match

Bayern Munich will face off against Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie on Wednesday afternoon. Bayern Munich lead 1-0 on aggregate after winning the first leg and will play host to PSG in this week’s return leg as they look to close out the series and advance to the quarterfinals. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET from Allianz Arena with the action available on CBS and via livestream on Paramount+.

Let’s take a closer look at Wednesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bayern Munich v. Paris Saint-Germain

Date: Wednesday, March 8

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Bayern Munich: -120

Draw: +350

PSG: +260

Moneyline pick: Draw +350

Bayern Munich hold the edge here after leaving Parc des Princes with a 1-0 win on the road in their first leg clash on February 14. Kingsley Coman scored the lone goal in the match in the 53rd minute off an assist from young Canadian star Alphonso Davies. Kylian Mbappe, who had suffered a hamstring injury just two weeks prior, wasn’t expected to return to play in time for the first leg but he ended up coming off the bench in the 57th minute as the tides turned in PSG’s favor. He put two in the back of the net, though they were both waived off for offside as Bayern were able to hang on to their 1-0 lead to close out the contest.

PSG will be without superstar Neymar after he suffered an ankle injury and was carted off in their 4-3 win over Lille on February 19. It was announced that he would have to undergo surgery to repair ligaments in his ankle that will keep him out for the remainder of the season, leaving PSG without one of their top players. Neymar has amassed 13 goals and 11 assists in Ligue 1 play this season.

Bayern will no doubt look to hold the line and keep PSG off the score sheet as they hope to close out the series with relative ease at home. That starts with a solid back line. Expect Bayern Munich to play a defense-heavy match without needing to push too hard in attack, as any scoreline ending in a draw will see them advance to the quarterfinals since UEFA did away with the away goals rule. A draw comes in at a good value at DraftKings Sportsbook, so that’s where I’d lean toward in Wednesday’s contest.