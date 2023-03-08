Tottenham vs. AC Milan: Picks, aggregate score, how to watch Champions League match

Tottenham Hotspur will face off against AC Milan in UEFA Champions League action as the two sides head into the second leg of their Round of 16 series. Milan hold the edge after winning the first leg with a 1-0 score at home and will look to keep that lead on the road as they head to London in search of a berth in the quarterfinals. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, with a livestream available on Paramount+.

Let’s take a closer look at Wednesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tottenham v. AC Milan

Date: Wednesday, March 8

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds, picks & predictions

Tottenham: -115

Draw: +270

AC Milan: +320

Moneyline pick: Draw +270

AC Milan got the lone goal in the first leg to take the win thanks to Brahim Diaz, who put it in the back of the net in the seventh minute. Tottenham went on to outshoot their opponents 11-9 overall, but Antonio Conte’s side were unable to find an equalizer and will now return home at a disadvantage. They’ll undoubtedly look to come out and get an early goal themselves to put the two sides back on level pegging.

Spurs are coming off back-to-back 1-0 losses to Sheffield United in the FA Cup and Wolverhampton in EPL play. They’ll look to bounce back, but it won’t be clear cut and easy as Milan have won four of their last five matches across all competitions. On top of that, Spurs will be missing Eric Dier after the center back received his third yellow card of the tournament and will serve a one-match suspension. Aside from Dier, Conte’s side will see no changes in availability, while Stefano Pioli’s AC Milan have a clean bill of health.

Tottenham are heavily favored at home, but their recent run of form has Spurs fans wary ahead of another tough match against the reigning Serie A champions. I’m backing a draw between the two teams as Spurs should see a little boost from home advantage and will come out attacking fairly hard as they’ll need a win to advance. A draw would see Milan through to the quarterfinal for the first time since the 2011-12 season.