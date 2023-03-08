Who won THE PLAYERS Championship last year?

The 2023 PLAYERS Championship will be held at TPC Sawgrass Golf Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Thursday, March 9 through Sunday, March 12. Last year’s champion, Cameron Smith, will not be returning to the field this year after joining the LIV Golf League in 2022. However, the 2021 winner, Justin Thomas, will join the field, as will 2019 champion Rory McIlroy.

The PLAYERS Championship features the biggest purse of the PGA TOUR season, with golfers competing for a cut of $25 million. This year, McIlroy and Jon Rahm enter as the favorites to win the $4.5 million winner’s share. McIlory is installed at +850 at DraftKings Sportsbook with Rahm at +900 and Scottie Scheffler at +1600.

Rahm has already won three PGA TOUR tournaments in 2023, but struggled after the first round in last weekend’s Arnold Palmer Invitational. McIlroy finished tied for second in the API.