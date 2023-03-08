How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on March 8

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA.

We’re just three days removed from Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view in San Francisco and there’s a whole lot to unpack tonight as the company dives into the fallout from that show. We’ll get plenty of action in the California state capital this evening, including two title matches.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, March 8

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

AEW World Champion MJF was able to outlast Bryan Danielson in their Iron Man match at Revolution and successfully retain his title. The bout went into sudden death overtime after the 60-minute time interval ended with both men tied 3-3. In OT, the champ was able to take advantage of a distracted referee and hit Danielson in the head with an oxygen. Back in the ring, he successfully applied Danielson’s own submission, the LeBell Lock, and forced the challenger to eventually tap to his own move. Neither man has officially been announced for tonight’s show, but we’ll see if either one makes an appearance.

Wardlow was able to re-capture the TNT Championship at Revolution, defeating Samoa Joe in a 10-minute battle of the hosses. He won’t have any time to rest as tonight, he’ll defend his newly one title against Powerhouse Hobbs, who earned the opportunity by winning the Face of the Revolution ladder match last Wednesday. It should be noted that Wardlow actually had the TNT title belt and all of his gear stolen from his rental car last night, so we’ll see how the company tries to work around that this evening.

AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter successfully defend her title against Saraya and Ruby Soho in their triple-threat match on Sunday, but the bigger development was what happened after that match. After weeks of being pulled in both directions, Soho made her choice and joined the “Freelancers” team of Saraya and Toni Storm. They proceeded to beat down the champ and Britt Baker, spray painting them in the middle of the ring before leaving. Tonight, Soho will be in action for the first time since this turn when going one-on-one with Skye Blue.

“Hangman” Adam Page was able to topple Jon Moxley in a violent, bloody Texas Death match at Revolution. After hitting a Buckshot Lariat straight to the throat, Page used a chain and the ring ropes to choke Moxley and forced him to tap. While the individual beef between the two former AEW champs may be settled, the bigger beef between the Dark Order and Blackpool Combat Club rages on. Tonight, Mox and Claudio Castagnoli will face Alex Reynolds and John Silver in tag action.

Also on the show, fresh off encountering each other in the tag title match at the ppv, AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will defend his title against Jay Lethal. We’ll also hear from Ricky Starks just three days after he defeated Chris Jericho in the Revolution opener.