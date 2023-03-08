 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

United Rentals Work United 500 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 race

Here’s everybody currently expected to compete this week in qualifying.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 06, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

NASCAR is headed to the Phoenix Raceway this weekend for the fourth full race of the Cup Series season. The green flag drops for the United Rentals Work United 500 at 3:30 p.m. ET and the race will air on Fox.

The field for Sunday’s race will include 36 drivers. Most of the field is the same week-over-week, but there is one notable change for upwards of six or more weeks. Chase Elliott fractured his left leg in a snowboarding accident ahead of last week’s Pennzoil 400 and missed the race.

His recovery timeline is six weeks and Hendrick Motorsports announced replacement plans in the meantime. Josh Berry will drive Elliott’s No. 9 car this weekend in Phoenix and in subsequent oval races Elliott has to miss. Jordan Taylor will ride the car on March 26 in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas road course.

Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney enter race week as favorites to win the Phoenix race at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are +800 and Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain follow at +900. Berry is +5000 in place of Elliott.

2023 United Rentals Work United 500 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Josh Berry 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Todd Gilliland 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Zane Smith 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Cody Ware 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

