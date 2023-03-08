United Rentals Work United 500 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 race

NASCAR is headed to the Phoenix Raceway this weekend for the fourth full race of the Cup Series season. The green flag drops for the United Rentals Work United 500 at 3:30 p.m. ET and the race will air on Fox.

The field for Sunday’s race will include 36 drivers. Most of the field is the same week-over-week, but there is one notable change for upwards of six or more weeks. Chase Elliott fractured his left leg in a snowboarding accident ahead of last week’s Pennzoil 400 and missed the race.

His recovery timeline is six weeks and Hendrick Motorsports announced replacement plans in the meantime. Josh Berry will drive Elliott’s No. 9 car this weekend in Phoenix and in subsequent oval races Elliott has to miss. Jordan Taylor will ride the car on March 26 in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas road course.

Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney enter race week as favorites to win the Phoenix race at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are +800 and Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain follow at +900. Berry is +5000 in place of Elliott.