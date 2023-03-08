Where is the Big Ten Tournament?

The Big Ten Tournament tips off on Wednesday, March 8 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The tournament has been hosted at the United Center 10 times in the past, and was last in Chicago in 2019, during which Michigan State bested Michigan in the title game. The United Center was the original host of the Big Ten Tournament when it began back in 1998.

If 1998 seems late to you, that’s because it is. The Big Ten was one of the last major conference to get around to putting together a postseason tournament. The United Center has seen some of the biggest and best moments in Big Ten basketball, and prepares for the tourney’s 11th appearance in Chicago this week. This season, Purdue, Northwestern, and Indiana enter as the 1-2-3, with Purdue listed as the favorite to win it all at +120 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The tournament begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on March 8 as Ohio State and Wisconsin face off in a first-round matchup.