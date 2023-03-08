 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Where is the 2023 Big 12 Tournament?

The best conference in college basketball will start its tournament on Wednesday. We go over where the games will take place.

By Benjamin Zweiman
An empty plaza outside of the Sprint Center due to the effects of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) cancellation prior to the Big 12 Tournament game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Texas Longhorns, on Thursday March 12, 2020 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Big-12 basketball tournament gets going on Wednesday with the first round featuring the bottom seeds. The top seeds include some of the best teams in basketball — AP No. 3 Kansas, No. 7 Texas and No. 10 Baylor. Those are your top three seeds in the Big 12 conference tournament and Kansas and Texas will await the winners of the first two games between WVU-Texas Tech and OK State-Oklahoma. Let’s go over the location for the Big 12 tournament.

Where is the Big 12 basketball tournament?

T-Mobile Center — Kansas City, Missouri.

The Big 12 tournament is held in K.C. at T-Mobile Center, which used to be called Sprint Center. Former locations of the Big 12 tournament include Kemper Arena in Kansas City, American Airlines Center in Dallas, and Ford Center in Oklahoma City. The Jayhawks play their home games primarily at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. The Kansas basketball program also plays some games in Kansas City. T-Mobile Center will be the home of the Big 12 tournament through 2025.

More From DraftKings Nation