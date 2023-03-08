Where is the 2023 Big 12 Tournament?

The Big-12 basketball tournament gets going on Wednesday with the first round featuring the bottom seeds. The top seeds include some of the best teams in basketball — AP No. 3 Kansas, No. 7 Texas and No. 10 Baylor. Those are your top three seeds in the Big 12 conference tournament and Kansas and Texas will await the winners of the first two games between WVU-Texas Tech and OK State-Oklahoma. Let’s go over the location for the Big 12 tournament.

Where is the Big 12 basketball tournament?

T-Mobile Center — Kansas City, Missouri.

The Big 12 tournament is held in K.C. at T-Mobile Center, which used to be called Sprint Center. Former locations of the Big 12 tournament include Kemper Arena in Kansas City, American Airlines Center in Dallas, and Ford Center in Oklahoma City. The Jayhawks play their home games primarily at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. The Kansas basketball program also plays some games in Kansas City. T-Mobile Center will be the home of the Big 12 tournament through 2025.