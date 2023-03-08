Where is the 2023 Big East Tournament?

The 2023 Big East Tournament tips off on Wednesday, March 8 at 3 p.m. ET when St. John’s and Butler face off in New York City. The tournament takes place at arguably the most famous arena in the world, with the four rounds going down at Madison Square Garden. The tournament wraps on Saturday, March 11 with the championship game.

The Big East first organized in 1979 and held its first conference tournament in 1980 where Georgetown beat Syracuse in the title game at Providence Civic Center in Providence, Rhode Island. The next two years,, Syracuse won the tournament as host at the Carrier Dome and Gerogetown won the tournament at Hartford Civic Center en route to a national runner up finish.

The following year, 1983, the tournament moved to Madison Square Garden for the first time. NYC-based St. John’s won the first title at MSG and claimed a second one three years later, with Georgetown winning two titles in between. The tournament has run at MSG ever since, and in 2018, the partnership was extended through 2028.

The list of famous events to take place at MSG is too long to discuss in a single article. Most would point to “The Fight of the Century” between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier as the biggest event to ever take place in the arena. Hockey fans — especially those from New York — will mention the Rangers winning the Stanley Cup in 1994. Wrestling fans would point to Hulk Hogan beating the Iron Sheik to claim the WWF Championship or Wrestlemania 1. Whatever your choice, it’s as historical an arena as there is in America.

This year, Marquette enters the Big East Tournament bracket with the No. 1 seed. However, No. 4 UConn is the favorite to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook with +210 odds. Creighton follows at +275 and Marquette is +300.