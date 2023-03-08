Where is the 2023 SEC Tournament?

The 2023 SEC Tournament gets underway on Wednesday, March 8 with first-round play-in games. The tournament is taking place at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville and will wrap up on Sunday, March 12 with the championship game.

This will mark a return to Nashville and what will be an extended run at the Bridgestone Arena for at least the rest of the decade. The SEC agreed to a deal in 2018 that would place the tournament in Nashville until 2030 with an option to extend that deal to 2035. The lone exception to that was last year when the tournament was held at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The first year under the new deal, Auburn won the 2019 SEC tournament with a title game win over Tennessee. A year later, Alabama won the tournament when they edged out LSU in the championship game. Nashville has hosted the SEC tournament off and on dating back to 1984. Kentucky won the SEC title the first time Nashville hosted. The tournament returned in 1991 and then again in 2001.

Kentucky is the leader in SEC title victories at Nashville-hosted arenas. They won in 1984, 2001, 2010, 2013, and 2015-17. In this year’s bracket, Kentucky is the No. 3 seed and has +400 odds to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook. Alabama is the top seed and has +150 odds to win. Tennessee is the No. 5 seed, but has the second best odds at +300 thanks to the relatively local nature of the tournament.