Where is the 2023 Pac-12 Tournament?

The 2023 Pac-12 Conference Tournament tips off on Wednesday, March 8 with four first-round games to get things started. The tournament will take place in its entirety at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Pac-12 celebrates a decade of tournaments in Sin City this year. The tourney moved to Vegas in 2013 after a decade in Los Angeles. The tournament began in 1987, but was suspended for over a decade after 1990 due to low revenue and attendance. It picked back up in 2002 and has operated under several formats since then.

Since the tournament moved to Las Vegas, Arizona has won four times and Oregon has taken home three titles. Oregon State and UCLA have won one each.

Since the tournament is at the T-Mobile Arena, home of the Vegas Golden Knights, fans can enjoy the arena’s signature Atomic Fizz cocktail, which is a blend of Grey Goose Le Citron vodka, Aperol orange liqueur, agave nectar, prickly pear puree, freshly squeezed lemon juice and sparkling water. (Pictured below is DraftKing Nation’s own Collin Sherwin enjoying an Atomic Fizz).

The tournament tips off at 3:00 p.m. ET with a matchup between Washington and Colorado.