When does the 2023 March Madness men’s basketball tournament start?

The major conference tournaments in men’s college basketball are here. This is the most exciting time of the college basketball season, as anything can happen. Cinderella stories and some of the most competitive games of the season are on the horizon. The men’s NCAA Tournament will start on March 14.

Houston has the best odds to win the championship at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Wednesday, March 8. They are installed at +550 and are followed by Alabama (+800), Kansas (+800), UCLA (+100) and Purdue (+1100).

March Madness has undergone various format changes, and there are now four play-in games. Rather than these being for the final 16 seeds in each region, it varies exactly which seed is up for grabs. The First Four matchups will take place on March 14 and 15 at the UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

The NCAA Tournament will be broadcast on CBS and the Turner family of networks. The First Four will be available to watch or stream on March Madness Live and truTV. The first and second rounds will be shown on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. The Sweet 16 and Elite 8 can be seen on CBS and TBS, while the Final Four and National Championship game will air on CBS and Paramount+.

Here is a look at the full schedule of dates for the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

2023 Men’s March Madness schedule

First Four

March 14 and 15

First Round

March 16 and 17

Second Round

March 18 and 19

Sweet 16

March 23 to 24

Elite Eight

March 25 to 26

Final Four

April 1

NCAA Men’s Championship Game

April 3