When does the 2023 March Madness women’s basketball tournament start

The 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament starts next week. Selection Sunday is set for Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The tournament will run through its championship game on Sunday, April 2 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. Last year’s champion South Carolina Gamecocks look to become the first back-to-back winners since the UConn Huskies won four in a row from 2013 to 2016.

While most of the tournament went the way you would expect, No. 10 Creighton made the Elite Eight. They overcame No. 3 Iowa State before getting eliminated by No. 1 South Carolina. No. 10 South Dakota was the early Cinderella favorite picking up wins over No. 7 Ole Miss and No. 2 Baylor before losing by three to No. 3 Michigan in the Sweet 16.

South Carolina has the best odds to win the tournament on DraftKings Sportsbook. They are installed at -200 and are followed by Indiana (+700), Stanford (+700), UConn (+900) and Iowa (+1800).

The tournament format has been updated, and the women’s tournament will now include the First Four games. These are opportunities for four teams to make their way into the tournament even though they weren’t among the first selections on Sunday. It is a true win, and you’re in a scenario these games will be held on March 15 and 16.

The women’s tournament can all be found on the ESPN family of networks, with the First Four games broadcasting on ESPNU or ESPN2. However, for the first time since 1995, playing on CBS— the women’s national championship game is set for broadcast television on ABC this year.

Here, is a look at the full schedule of dates for the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

2023 March Madness schedule

First Four

March 15 and 16

First Round

March 17 and 18

Second Round

March 19 and 20

Sweet 16

March 24 and 25

Elite 8

March 26 and 27

Final Four

March 31

NCAA Women’s Championship Game

April 2