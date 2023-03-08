Picks, predictions for Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh in ACC Tournament Second Round

Georgia Tech faces Pittsburgh in the ACC Tournament on Wednesday, March 8 from Greensboro Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 2:30 p.m. ET and will be available to watch on ESPN. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh odds in ACC Second Round

Spread: Pitt -7

Over/Under: 143.5

Moneyline: Pitt -320, Ga. Tech +265

Georgia Tech (15-17, 6-14 ACC) extended its winning streak to four games after besting Florida State in the ACC opening round, and all it took was a 61-60 battle that went right down to the wire. After finishing under .500 in conference play through the regular season, much of their up-and-downs this year has revolved around subpar offensive play as they average just 69.4 PPG. They will need to make every opportunity count from the charity stripe as they are below average with a 69.7 percent mark from the free-throw line.

Pittsburgh (21-10, 14-6 ACC) missed a chance at the double-bye and a share of the ACC regular-season title after dropping their last two games, but they can wipe away the memory with a convincing win over the Yellow Jackets on Wednesday. The Panthers are averaging 75.9 PPG this season, putting them 81st in the nation in scoring offense while grabbing 36.6 RPG. They are shooting 45.1 percent from the floor this season and have a strong 75.7 percentage mark from the charity stripe, warranting their case as the favorites in this matchup. The Panthers went 2-0 vs. Georgia Tech in the regular season.

The Pick: Pittsburgh -7

Both of these teams have been strong against the spread as of late, with Pittsburgh going 7-3 and Georgia Tech going 8-1 over their last 10 games respectively. Despite the Panthers missing a handful of depth pieces, it helps to have four different players in Blake Hinson, Jamarius Burton, Nelly Cummings, and Greg Elliot averaging double-digits in scoring while boasting the ACC Sixth Man of the Year in Nike Sibande. Despite Georgia Tech’s elevated play as of late, Pittsburgh’s offensive firepower should help them claw out a victory and advance.