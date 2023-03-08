Picks, predictions for Stanford vs. Utah in Pac-12 Tournament First Round

The No. 10 Stanford Cardinal and the No. 7 Utah Utes face off in a first round matchup in the Pac-12 Tournament on Wednesday, March 8. The game will air on Pac-12 Network at 5:30 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Stanford vs. Utah odds in Pac-12 First Round

Spread: Pick ‘em

Over/Under: 136

Moneyline: Utah -115, Stanford -105

Stanford (13-18, 7-13 Pac-12) pulled off two wins before falling to Oregon State in the final game of their regular season. They put together a competitive squad this year but struggled to finish. They brought a solid defense that allowed just 67.7 points per game (106th in the nation). The Cardinal ranks 86th at KenPom overall and 39th in adjusted offensive efficiency. They beat Utah by six points in one matchup this season and lost by five in the other.

Utah (17-14, 10-10 Pac-12) wrapped up their regular season with five losses in a row, ending by falling to Colorado. The Utes completely collapsed and shot 33.3% from the field in their latest appearance. Utah ranks 67th overall at KenPom and 33rd in adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing just 63.5 points per game (27th in the nation). However, in their last five games, they have allowed 72.8 points per game.

The Pick: Stanford ML

Utah is falling apart right now, and with the teams being 1-1 on the season in close matchups, I like a more confident Stanford on a neutral field here.