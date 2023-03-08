Picks, predictions for DePaul vs. Seton Hall in Big East First Round on Wednesday

The No. 10 DePaul Blue Demons take on the No. 7 Seton Hall Pirates in a first-round matchup in the Big East Tournament on Wednesday, March 8. The game will air on FS1 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

DePaul vs. Seton Hall odds in Big East First Round

Spread: Seton Hall -5

Over/Under: 137

Moneyline: Seton Hall -205, DePaul +175

DePaul (9-22, 3-17 Big East) is near the bottom of Big East standings. Their season ended on an unfortunate 12-game losing streak, including a loss to Seton Hall. The Blue Demons have lost to the Pirates twice this season, by four and five points. They rank 149th at KenPom and have virtually no chance of making the NCAA Tournament this season.

Seton Hall (17-14, 10-10 Big East) stumbled into the end of the regular season, losing five of their final seven games but pulling off a season-ending upset over Providence on the road. They rank 63rd overall at KenPom and 21st in adjusted defensive efficiency, holding opponents to 65.1 points per game (43rd in the nation). The Pirates could climb back into NCAA Tournament contention with a deep run into the Big East tournament, but they did some damage to their chances at an at-large bid in February.

The Pick: Seton Hall -5

Seton Hall has defeated DePaul twice this season already and is the significantly better team. Though the regular season games were somewhat close, I think the Pirates pull away here with more on the line.