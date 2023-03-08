Picks, predictions for Ohio State vs. Wisconsin in Big Ten Tournament First Round

The No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers kick off the first round of the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago on Wednesday, March 8. The game will air on BTN at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin odds in Big Ten First Round

Spread: Ohio State -2

Over/Under: 130.5

Moneyline: Ohio State -130, Wisconsin -110

OSU (13-18, 5-15 B1G) struggled mightily in conference play this year. They were able to pull off wins over Illinois and Maryland in the final weeks of the season, but closed out their regular season with a loss against Michigan State. OSU ranks 58th overall at KenPom and 21st in adjusted offensive efficiency. They lost to the Badgers by five points earlier this year. Freshman Brice Sensabaugh was the biggest highlight of the season and an excellent building block for next year, though forward Zed Key suffered a season-ending shoulder injury and will not be available for the tournament.

Wisconsin (17-13, 9-11 B1G) is right on the bubble, listed in ESPN’s First Four Out in bracketology projections. The Badgers lost three of their last five games of the regular season, giving Purdue a run for their money but ultimately falling to the Big Ten’s top seed. The Badgers rely heavily on their defense. They rank 72nd overall at KenPom and 26th in adjusted defensive efficiency, holding opponents to 63.8 points per game (30th in the nation).

The Pick: Wisconsin +2

Ohio State has struggled to close out games this season. Though they showed some glimmers of potential in the final weeks of the regular season, the Buckeyes will be playing without star forward Key as they go up against a tough Badgers defense. I like Wisconsin to cover here.