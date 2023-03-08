Picks, predictions for Boston College vs. North Carolina in ACC Second Round on Wednesday

The No. 10 Boston College Eagles take on the No. 7 North Carolina Tar Heels in the second round of the 2023 ACC Tournament. The game will air on ESPN2 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Boston College vs. North Carolina odds in ACC Second Round

Spread: UNC -11.5

Over/Under: 138

Moneyline: UNC -710, BC +480

Boston College grabbed a big win over Louisville in the first round, winning by 18 as six-point favorites. The Eagles grabbed wins over Florida State, Wake Forest, and Virginia at the end of their regular season, boosting their resume significantly. The Eagles were 46.8% from the field against Louisville, led by Makai Ashton-Langford with 16 points. BC ranks 165th at KenPom.

UNC had a big three-game winning streak broken by a loss to rival Duke in their final game of the regular season. This will mark their first tournament game. The Heels beat BC by eight points earlier this season. An inconsistent team that began to click at the end of the season, UNC ranks 47th overall at KenPom.

The Pick: Boston College +11.5

Boston College has been on something of a decent run as the season wraps up, clicking in a way that they hadn’t earlier in the year. This is a pretty big spread for a tournament game, even in the early rounds, and with UNC’s inconsistency this season, I’ll take the Eagles to keep it close.