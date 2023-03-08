Picks, predictions for Texas Tech vs. West Virginia in Big 12 First Round on Wednesday

The No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the No. 8 West Virginia Mountaineers in the first round of the Big 12 tournament. Both teams are hoping to work their way into the NCAA Tournament. The game will air on ESPNU at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia odds in Big 12 First Round

Spread: West Virginia -4

Over/Under: 145.5

Moneyline: WVU -174, Texas Tech +150

Texas Tech (16-15, 5-13 Big 12) wrapped up their season on something of a disappointing note. After winning four in a row, they dropped their last three games — each by four points or less. The Red Raiders are a much better team than their record might suggest. They rank 53rd overall at KenPom and have been a real threat to some of the higher-ranked teams in the Big XII this season. A decent run in this tournament could put them back in contention for an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament.

West Virginia (18-13, 7-11 Big 12) beat Iowa State and Kansas State in back-to-back games to close out their season. The Mountaineers have escaped their longtime precarious position on the bubble and are projected to be a No. 9 seed in the tournament. They rank 17th overall at KenPom and 15th in adjusted offensive efficiency.

The two teams have faced off twice in the regular season. Texas Tech beat WVU by six in one, and the Mountaineers won by 15 in the other.

The Pick: Texas Tech +4

I think that this is going to be a close one. We’ve seen both teams pull out wins against the other, but on a neutral court with so much at stake for both squads, we’re going to see an all-out battle. I’ll take the Raiders to cover.