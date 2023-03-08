Picks, predictions for Mississippi vs. South Carolina in SEC First Round on Wednesday

The first round of the SEC tournament begins on Wednesday, March 8. The Ole Miss Rebels will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. Tip-off from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee is set for 7 p.m. ET, and the game will air on SEC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Mississippi vs. South Carolina odds in SEC First Round

Spread: Mississippi -6.5

Over/Under: 133.5

Moneyline: Mississippi -300, South Carolina +250

Mississippi (11-20, 3-15 SEC) had a rough end to the season. They lost their final two games of the season and finished 2-8 in their final 10 games. The Rebels are led by G Matthew Murrell, who is averaging 14.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game and F Jaemyn Brakefield averaging 10.9 points and 5.7 rebounds.

South Carolina (11-20, 4-14 SEC) had some excitement in the preseason when Gregory “GG” Jackson II flipped from North Carolina. He leads the team with 15.1 points per game, but the overall success of the program hasn’t panned out this season. They ended the season with a win over the Georgia Bulldogs but finished 3-7 over their last 10 games.

The Pick Gamecocks +6.5

This will likely be a bad game from the bottom of the SEC. Neither team brings much excitement to the court, and both are averaging fewer than 68 points per game. These teams split the season series one game apiece. Mississippi took the 70-58 win in the first game, and South Carolina won 64-61 in the rematch. The Gamecocks may not win, but they should cover on Wednesday.