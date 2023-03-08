Picks, predictions for Villanova vs. Georgetown in Big East First Round on Wednesday

The first round of the Big East Tournament continues as the No. 6 Villanova Wildcats take on the No. 11 Georgetown Hoyas at Madison Square Garden in New York. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET and the game will be aired on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Villanova vs. Georgetown odds in Big East First Round

Spread: Villanova -11

Over/Under: 142

Moneyline: Villanova -550, Georgetown +400

Villanova (16-15, 10-10 Big East) has won six of their last eight games, despite a 71-59 loss to UConn in the season finale. It hasn’t been the usual top-seeded Wildcats type of season as they have been led by front-court players Eric Dixon and explosive Big East Freshman of the Year Cam Whitmore. However, senior guard Justin Moore returned in late January and has been a catalyst in the Wildcats' late-season turnaround. The Wildcats would need to win out at the Big East Tournament to earn an NCAA Tournament berth.

Georgetown (7-24, 2-18) has lost 19 of their last 21 games, looking to get back on track after a downward spiral to end the regular season. The Hoyas suffered a 88-68 loss to Providence on Feb. 26 and followed that up with a 99-69 defeat to Creighton on Mar. 1st. This also marks the second year in a row they have finished last in the Big East standings. Their lone two wins in the conference came against the two teams ranked right above them, Butler and DePaul.

The Pick: Villanova -11

The Wildcats swept Georgetown in the season series, winning the first matchup on the road 73-57 and narrowly escaping with a 77-73 victory at home. If they were able to win by 16 without Justin Moore, they certainly can cover a spread of 11 tonight. The Hoyas have lost by a combined total of 50 points in their last two games, as we could very well be seeing the last game of the Patrick Ewing era in Georgetown.